Question Time expected in Parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Cabinet members are expected in parliament for Question Time during the January 19 session.

Before the Question Time, lawmakers will hold a confirmation vote for Hovhannes Khachatryan as the Vice Governor of the Central Bank. Khachatryan is nominated by the ruling Civil Contract party.

