LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-01-22

LONDON, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 January:

The price of aluminum up by 0.33% to $3006.00, copper price up by 0.33% to $9692.00, lead price up by 0.04% to $2354.00, nickel price up by 1.23% to $22190.00, tin price up by 2.43% to $42100.00, zinc price up by 0.26% to $3534.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.