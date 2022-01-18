Football Federation of Armenia celebrates 30th anniversary of foundation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Football Federation of Armenia is celebrating today the 30th anniversary of its foundation.

“We congratulate all the people who have been associated with the FFA during these 30 years, former and current employees, all the fans and beneficiaries of Armenian football. We wish many victories and bright football moments to all the fans”, the FFA said in a statement, adding that it will hold a number of events this year, about which additional information will be provided. “Meanwhile we present the rebranded version of the FFA logo, which will be used in the frameworks of all the events and activities throughout the year”, it said.



