Armenia to have 6 athletes at Beijing Winter Olympics

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will have 6 athletes at the Beijing Winter Olympics, the Armenian National Olympic Committee reported.

It received the notification from the International Ski Federation on 4 quotas, which were allocated to cross-country skiers Mikayel Mikayelyan, Katya Galstyan, Angelina Muradyan and alpine skier Harutyun Harutyunyan.

However, figure skaters Tina Garabedian and Simon Senecal have also earned quotas for the winter Olympics.








