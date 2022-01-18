360 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. 360 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 348,145, the Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

61 people recovered (total 333,716).

2 people died, raising the death toll to 8022.

4597 tests were administered (total 2,649,252).

As of January 18 the number of active cases stood at 4891.