Parliament debates election of deputy governor of Central Bank

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament is debating today the election of a deputy governor of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The parliamentary standing committee on financial-credit and budgetary affairs has proposed Hovhannes Khachatryan’s candidacy, who has been nominated by the ruling Civil Contract faction, for the position.

In his remarks at the parliament’s session Hovhannes Khachatryan thanked the Civil Contract faction for nominating his candidacy and dedicated his speech to the developments that have taken place in the financial system in the past two years, the adequate actions of the Central Bank and the role he assumed.








