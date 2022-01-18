LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-01-22

LONDON, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 January:

The price of aluminum up by 0.54% to $2996.00, copper price down by 2.28% to $9660.00, lead price down by 0.76% to $2353.00, nickel price down by 2.25% to $21920.00, tin price up by 1.48% to $41100.00, zinc price down by 0.59% to $3525.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.