Moderna will start clinical trials against Omicron in the coming weeks

YEREVAN, 17 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The American Pharmaceutical company Moderna will start the clinical trials of vaccine against the Omicron strain in the coming weeks, ARMENPRESS reports, ''Interfax'' informs citing the announcement of the CEO of the Company Stéphane Bancel.



“The development of the vaccine comes to end. It must be tested in the coming weeks. We hope that in March we will have data that we can share with professionals in determining the next steps.” said Bancel during the online conference of the World Economic Forum (WEF).



Besides that, the CEO of Moderna mentioned that the aim of the company is to develop annual stimulator, which will be directed both against COVID-19, and flu.



“Thus, people will not have problems of meeting demands, when they do not wish to get vaccinated two or three doses in winter, they will have an opportunity to get vaccinated with one strong vaccine, which will defend from COVID, from flu.” he mentioned.



According to him in the best scenario such stimulant can be accessible until fall 2023, at least in a number of countries.