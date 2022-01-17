President Armen Sarkissian meets with Executive Director of “Mubadala” investment company

YEREVAN, 17 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today met with the Executive Director of “Mubadala” investment company Khaldoon Khalifa al Mubarak during his working visit to the UAE, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the President of Armenia.



Mubadala Investment Company is a large investment company which manages a diverse profile of assets and investments in the UAE and abroad. The company mainly carries out activities and makes investments in fields of high technology, telecommunication, energy, healthcare, real estate, infrastructure, education, science and is present in more than 50 countries of the world. The volume of the assets managed by “Mubadala” is estimated 243 billion US Dollars, the head office is in Abu Dabi. “Mubadala” has offices also in London, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York, San Francisco and Beijing.



President Sarkissian once again expressed his gratitude to Masdar, a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, for its readiness to implement energy projects of a total of 400 MW in the field of renewable energy in Armenia. The President highly appreciated the efficient cooperation of “Masdar” company and the Armenian National Interests Fund around the “Ayg-1” programme.



The possibilities of making large investments in alternative energy as well as in other fields were discussed. President Sarkissian mentioned that Armenia is interested in the possible presence of UAE companies also in other fields of our economy and is ready for long-terms cooperation.