New cases of Omicron variant confirmed in Armenia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. 7 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus were detected in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on January 17.
The first two Omicron cases were detected in Armenia on January 10.
