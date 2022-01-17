168 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. 168 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 347,785.

The death toll reached 8020, the Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

46 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 333,655.

4040 tests were administered (total 2,644,655)

As of January 17 the number of active cases stood at 4594.