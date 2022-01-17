COVID-19: Over 2700 people in Armenia received booster shot so far

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. So far, a total of 2736 people in Armenia received a booster shot against COVID-19, the ministry of health said today.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccinations in the country is 1 million 761 thousand 529, of which the number of fully vaccinated is 784,849.

The following vaccinations are available in Armenia: Coronavac (only the second dose), AstraZeneca, Sputnik-V, Sinopharm and Moderna. Armenia also offers Sputnik Light vaccine which can be used as a booster shot.

Vaccinations are free of charge.