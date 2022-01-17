Parliament convenes first session of 2022, confirmation hearing of next Ombudsman expected

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Parliament has convened its first session of 2022, with 25 items on the agenda.

The confirmation hearing and vote for Kristinne Grigoryan as the next Human Rights Defender of Armenia is expected. Grigoryan is serving as Deputy Minister of Justice since 2019, being promoted to First Deputy Minister in 2021.She is nominated for Ombudsman by the ruling Civil Contract Party.

Lawmakers will hold first reading debates of the amendments to the civil code, and second reading debates of amendments to the tax code.

The bill on amending the law on automobile transport seeking to regulate the services of taxis at the Yerevan airport is also on the agenda.

Hovhannes Khachatryan’s confirmation hearing as Vice Governor of the Central Bank is also scheduled to take place during the sitting.