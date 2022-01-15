British MP Feryal Clark ready to continue supporting initiatives relating to Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Varuzhan Nersesyan had a video-call with British Labour Party MP, member of the UK-Armenia parliamentary friendship group Feryal Clark, the Armenian embassy said in a statement.

Congratulating Ambassador Nersesyan on taking office, the MP expressed conviction that Nersesyan’s appointment will significantly intensify bilateral relations, including on parliamentary level.

Ambassador Nersesyan thanked MP Clark for supporting pro-Armenian initiatives and noted that he will actively work in a number of directions, and from this perspective the lawmakers’ support at the UK Parliament will be invaluable.

Mentioning that she considers herself a friend to Armenia and the Armenian people, MP Feryal Clark said she is ready to get maximally involved in initiatives relating to Armenia.