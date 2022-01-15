Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

Armenian-Austrian Business Forum to take place in Yerevan

Armenian-Austrian Business Forum to take place in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian-Austrian Business Forum will take place on February 3 in Yerevan, the Ministry of Economy said.

Over 20 Austrian companies who are looking for partners in industry, wood processing, brewing, agriculture, hydro-power plants, banking system, education, security, healthcare and other sectors will participate.

The Ministry of Economy invited Armenian companies to participate in the forum. The deadline for applications is January 19.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]