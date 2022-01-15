Russian military’s tank crews hold major live-fire exercises in multiple locations, including in Armenian base

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. More than 1500 servicemen of tank units of the Russian Armed Forces are holding live-fire exercises in the numerous training grounds of the Southern Military District, including in the Russian military base of Armenia, in South Ossetia, Crimea, Dagestan, Adigea, Ingushetia and elsewhere.

The tank crews are holding offensive tactical maneuver and firing drills.

Tank drivers also held trainings for the selection phase of the Tank Biathlon competition.

Tank crews are also developing combat and defensive tactics for nighttime and daytime.

The “combat harmonizing” process of the tank platoons will continue until February 2022, the Russian military said.