293 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. 293 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 347,377, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday.

With 106 recoveries, the total number of recovered people reached 333,518.

3 people died, raising the death toll to 8018.

5635 tests were administered (total 2,636,398).

As of January 15 the number of active cases stood at 4326.