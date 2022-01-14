Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-01-22

YEREVAN, 14 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 480.88 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.52 drams to 550.94 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.12 drams to 6.32 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.17 drams to 660.30 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 13.31 drams to 28143.79 drams. Silver price up by 7.76 drams to 359.38 drams. Platinum price down by 91.19 drams to 15089.59 drams.