69-year-old citizen of Artsakh arrested by Azeri military after getting lost near Berdzor

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. A 69-year-old resident of the town of Berdzor of Artsakh accidentally crossed into Azerbaijani-controlled territory around 15:00, January 14, the Artsakh authorities said.

Andranik Aleksanyan of Berdzor (born 1953) got lost near Berdzor and was arrested by the Azerbaijani military after accidentally crossing into territory under their control.

“The Russian peacekeepers were immediately notified on the incident and validated that our citizen is safe. Negotiations are underway to return the citizen of Artsakh,” the Artsakh National Security Service said.