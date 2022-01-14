Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 January

Russian Deputy FM hosts Armenia’s special envoy for dialogue with Turkey ahead of first meeting

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. On January 14, ahead of the meeting of the Special Representatives of Armenia and Turkey, the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia, Special Representative of the Armenia-Turkey normalization process Ruben Rubinyan met with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrey Rudenko in Moscow.

The sides exchanged views on the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey.

 








