Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to King Felipe VI of Spain

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Spain Sos Avetisyan presented his credentials to King Felipe VI, the Armenian foreign ministry reports.

At the meeting Ambassador Avetisyan and the King of Spain discussed the current level of the Armenian-Spanish bilateral relations, highlighted their further development and appreciated the role of the Armenian community in strengthening the friendly ties between the two nations.

 

 








