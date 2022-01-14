Insinuation of hatred against Armenians still state policy in Azerbaijan – Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement today on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the anti-Armenian massacres in Baku.

Armenpress presents the full text of the statement:

“32 years ago during these days mass pogroms against Armenians began in Baku, which became the culmination of the policy of annihilation and forcible displacement of the Armenian population living in Azerbaijani SSR. Hundreds of people were murdered, mutilated and disappeared among the Armenian population as a result of week-long bloody mass atrocities. These massacres, as a result of which half a million Armenians became refugees, completed the process of annihilation of Armenians from Azerbaijan.

The consistent denial of the Baku massacres and other crimes against Armenians, the glorification of their masterminds, the continuous insinuation of hatred against Armenians are still state policy in Azerbaijan. It is manifested in hate speech and aggressive policy towards Armenia and Artsakh, which is a threat to peace and stability in our region.

Today we pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the anti-Armenian massacres in Baku, and reaffirm the united commitment of Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenians all over the world to ensure the right of all Armenians to free, safe and dignified life in their homeland”.