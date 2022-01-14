Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 January

Special envoys of Armenia and Turkey arrive in Moscow

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The delegations of Armenia and Turkey arrived in Moscow, Russia, where the first meeting of the special envoys of the two countries will take place, RIA Novosti reports.

Armenia’s special envoy for the dialogue process with Turkey is Ruben Rubinyan, and Turkey’s representative is former ambassador to US Serdar Kilic.








