Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul tests positive for COVID-19

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul Sahak Mashalyan has tested positive for COVID-19, the Patriarchate said in a statement on social media.

Sahak Mashalyan has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

He has been isolated immediately after getting the result of the test.








