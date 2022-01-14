Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul tests positive for COVID-19
YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul Sahak Mashalyan has tested positive for COVID-19, the Patriarchate said in a statement on social media.
Sahak Mashalyan has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
He has been isolated immediately after getting the result of the test.
- 12:59 Armenian President to visit United Arab Emirates
- 12:36 Insinuation of hatred against Armenians still state policy in Azerbaijan – Foreign Ministry
- 12:20 Special envoys of Armenia and Turkey arrive in Moscow
- 11:57 Two Armenian liftmen killed as elevator falls at hotel in downtown Moscow
- 11:35 Trade turnover between Russia and China gained 35.8% in 2021
- 11:25 Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul tests positive for COVID-19
- 11:06 Armenia reports 273 daily COVID-19 cases
- 10:46 Greek, Cypriot communities call on Australian government to formally recognize Armenian Genocide
- 10:22 Armenian FM congratulates Dutch counterpart on appointment
- 10:21 OSCE Chairman-in-Office highlights need to finding peaceful solutions to regional and protracted conflicts
- 09:59 Armenian peacekeepers depart from Kazakhstan as CSTO begins gradual pull-out
- 08:56 European Stocks - 13-01-22
- 08:55 US stocks down - 13-01-22
- 08:54 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-01-22
- 08:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 13-01-22
- 08:51 Oil Prices Down - 13-01-22
- 01.13-21:44 PM Pashinyan had a working dinner with the heads of banks
- 01.13-20:05 All the necessary steps are being taken to return the shepherd who appeared on the Azerbaijani side – MoD
- 01.13-19:50 It will not be possible to cast a shadow on the activities of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh. Zakharova
- 01.13-19:42 As the CSTO presiding country, Armenia played a key role in making all the document-related decisions: Shoygu to Putin
- 01.13-19:21 Russia seriously concerned over the escalation of situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border – Russian MFA
- 01.13-19:06 Armenian Defense Minister receives newly appointed Commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh
- 01.13-19:03 Defense Ministers of CSTO member states sign decision on withdrawing peacekeepers from Kazakhstan
- 01.13-18:16 Delegation led by President of the National Assembly of Armenia to leave for the USA
- 01.13-18:07 Armenian President concerned over the continuing Azerbaijani militant rhetoric
16:21, 01.13.2022
Viewed 2562 times New three-month military trainings for reservists to kick off on January 15
09:20, 01.12.2022
Viewed 1771 times Armenian military’s death toll reaches 3 in latest Azeri attack
17:30, 01.08.2022
Viewed 1651 times ‘Azerbaijan still violates conditions of 2020 ceasefire’: Baroness Cox says at House of Lords
21:46, 01.11.2022
Viewed 1502 times Two Armenian servicemen killed as a result of Azerbaijani provocation
15:08, 01.13.2022
Viewed 1435 times 32 years ago on this day, Azerbaijan's state-sponsored massacre of Armenians began in Baku