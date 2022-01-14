Armenia reports 273 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. 273 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 347,084.

101 patients have recovered in one day, bringing the total recoveries to 333,412.

The death toll has risen to 8015 (1 death case registered in the past one day).

4811 COVID-19 tests were conducted on January 13.

The number of active cases is 4142.