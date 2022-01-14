LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-01-22
LONDON, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 January:
The price of aluminum down by 1.46% to $2970.00, copper price up by 0.35% to $9965.00, lead price up by 0.95% to $2350.00, nickel price down by 0.07% to $21975.00, tin price up by 0.41% to $41550.00, zinc price down by 0.25% to $3559.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
