It will not be possible to cast a shadow on the activities of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh. Zakharova

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova assures that it will not be possible to cast a shadow on the activities of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports Zakharova said in a briefing, referring to the remark that the Azerbaijani armed forces recently made another provocation in Artsakh direction, opening fire including in the direction of civil population and to the opinion that by that and other similar provocations the Azerbaijani side tries to cast shadow in the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh.

"Even if someone wants to cast a shadow on our peacekeepers, they will not succeed. Their work is clear, it is for the benefit of crisis management," Zakharova said.

On January 10, the Azerbaijani side made another provocation, targeting a number of civilian objects and civilians in a number of communities in Artsakh. For example, from the positions near the Karmir Shuka settlement in the Martuni region, the Azeri servicemen opened fire irregularly in the direction of the village, as a result of which the car belonging to a civilian parked near the kindergarten burned.