Delegation led by President of the National Assembly of Armenia to leave for the USA

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The delegation headed by the President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan will pay a working visit to Washington on January 15-20, ARMENPRESS reports the relevant order of the President of the national Assembly is published on the official website of the parliament.

The delegation includes the head of the "Civil Contract" faction Hayk Konjoryan, MP Maria Karapetyan, the head of the "I have honor" faction Arthur Vanetsyan, a group of members of the National Assembly staff.

According to another order of Alen Simonyan, from January 17-20 Deputy President of the National Assembly Hakob Arshakyan will temporarily fulfill the duties of the President of the National Assembly.