Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-01-22

YEREVAN, 13 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.66 drams to 480.83 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.25 drams to 551.46 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.44 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.30 drams to 660.47 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 187.36 drams to 28157.1 drams. Silver price up by 1.92 drams to 351.62 drams. Platinum price up by 520.97 drams to 15180.78 drams.