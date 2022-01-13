CIS IPA ceremonial session to be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The ceremonial session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will take place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said.

“It has been approved by the Speaker of the Senate of Kazakhstan’s Parliament. I also do not see reasons for delaying the session”, she told reporters.

The session will take place in March 2022.