COVID-19 booster shot will effectively fight Omicron, specialist says

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is quite effective also against the Omicron variant, Romella Abovyan, the Director of the Department of Epidemiology of Infectious and Non-Infectious Diseases at the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a press conference.

The specialist doesn’t rule out the probability that Omicron is already being spread in Armenia because two cases of the variant have been detected in the country few days ago. “At the moment these examinations are regularly being carried out among certain groups, in that particular case the samples were taken from the persons who passed the border checkpoint. The process continues”, she said and informed that the two confirmed cases of Omicron are citizens of Armenia and receive treatment at home.

“According to a research by an international organization, the lung tissue is much less affected in case of Omicron, and pneumonia occurs less. I say this with today’s data, because it is at a constant research stage, and it is not ruled out that we will have new data after several days”, Abovyan said.