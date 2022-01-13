Armenian Speaker of Parliament awards US Senator, two Congressmen with medals

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan awarded US Senator Edward Markey and members of the House of Representatives David Price and Vern Buchanan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenia-US diplomatic relations, the Parliament’s press service reports.

The US officials were awarded for their contributions to the development and strengthening of the Armenian-US inter-parliamentary friendly ties.

In particular, Edward Markey was awarded with a Medal of Honor for his pro-Armenian activities aimed at the international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, raising the Artsakh issue at international parliamentary platforms and contributing to the recognition of the independence of Artsakh.

Congressmen David Price and Vern Buchanan were also awarded with a Medal of Honor for the establishment of the active cooperation between the Armenian Parliament and the House Democracy Partnership commission.