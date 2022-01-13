Cabinet appoints new governors of Aragatsotn and Ararat
YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet approved on January 13 the appointment of two new provincial governors.
Sergey Movsisyan was appointed as Governor of Aragatsotn and Sedrak Tevonyan as Governor of Ararat, replacing Razmik Petrosyan and Razmik Tevonyan respectively.
