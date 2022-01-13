Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 January

Cabinet appoints new governors of Aragatsotn and Ararat

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet approved on January 13 the appointment of two new provincial governors.

Sergey Movsisyan was appointed as Governor of Aragatsotn and Sedrak Tevonyan as Governor of Ararat, replacing Razmik Petrosyan and Razmik Tevonyan respectively.








