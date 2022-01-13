PM Pashinyan highlights “increasing defensibility” of Armenia as priority objective

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will consistently advance the agenda of opening an era of peaceful development for Armenia and the region, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the January 13 Cabinet meeting.

“We continue to have incidents and victims on the border. We have declared our policy: I have said that one of the primary objectives is the continuous increase of our country’s defensibility, we need strong nerves for opening the peaceful development agenda for our country and region that we’ve declared about because many will constantly try to prove, show, or push us to the idea that it’s not possible,” PM Pashinyan said.

He said the government must do everything in order to form a stable and safe environment around Armenia.

“This is our most important political task, moreover after the war and the early elections of parliament. We will consistently advance this agenda,” Pashinyan said.