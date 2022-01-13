Re-launch of Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flight to restore communication with Istanbul-Armenian community – Aram Ananyan

YEREVAN, JANAURY 13, ARMENPRESS. The re-launch of the Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flight after a long pause, in addition to transportation and business significance, is important also in a sense that it will restore the Istanbul-Armenian community’s communication with the homeland, Aram Ananyan, Flyone Armenia Chairman of the Board of Directors, told Armenpress.

“We have received many calls from the Armenian community of Turkey these days. They highly value and appreciate the launch of the flight”, Ananyan said.

The Armenian Flyone Armenia airline received a permit from the Turkish government to operate roundtrip flights from Yerevan to Istanbul.

The first flight is scheduled for February 2.