LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-01-22

LONDON, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 January:

The price of aluminum up by 2.71% to $3014.00, copper price up by 3.00% to $9930.50, lead price up by 1.70% to $2328.00, nickel price up by 5.22% to $21990.00, tin price up by 3.19% to $41380.00, zinc price up by 0.65% to $3568.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.