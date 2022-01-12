Andranik Hovhannisyan elected Vice President of UN Human Rights Council

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Council has elected Ambassador Andranik Hovhannisyan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations Office at Geneva, to serve as a vice-president for 2022. Mr. Hovhannisyan was elected from the Eastern European group of States, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Twitter page of the UN Human Rights Council.

In 2022, the council will be chaired by Argentina. The other three vice-presidents of the UN Human Rights Council are representatives of Germany, Uzbekistan and Libya.