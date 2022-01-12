CSTO Secretariat sends plan to end CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan to member states

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side informed the CSTO Secretariat that the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed Prime Minister of Armenia and the Chairman of the CSTO Collective Security Council Nikol Pashinyan with a request to terminate the CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan from January 13, ARMENPRESS was informed from the CSTO.

According to the CSTO Secretariat, the order of withdrawal of peacekeeping forces will be decided on January 13 during the session of the Council of CSTO Defense Ministers that will be held through a video conference.

Earlier, CSTO Spokesman Vladimir Zaynetdinov told TASS that the withdrawal of peacekeepers from Kazakhstan will begin on January 13 and will last 10 days.