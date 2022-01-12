An extraordinary session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CSTO will be held in video conference format

YEREVAN, 12 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. An extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers of Defense of the Collective Security Treaty Organization will take place on January 13 in video conference format. ARMENPRESS reports CSTO spokesperson Vladimir Zaynetdinov informed TASS, adding that the participants of the session will discuss the process of peacekeeping activities in the CSTO.

Chief of Joint Staff of the CSTO Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov and CSTO Deputy Secretary General Tahir Khairulloev will participate in the videoconference.



After the riots started in the CSTO member state Kazakhstan, the Security Council of the CSTO made a decision to send peacekeeping forces for a limited time to Kazakhstan according to 4th article of the Treaty of Collective Security based on the application of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the purpose of stabilization and regulation of the situation in that country.