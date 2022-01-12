EU officials highlight necessity for distancing of Armenian and Azerbaijani forces

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The officials of the European Union commented on the January 11 Azerbaijani attack on the Armenian military positions, highlighting the necessity for a distancing of the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces.

“Latest exchange of fire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border with reported deaths and wounded reconfirms the necessity for a distancing of forces and confidence building measures”, Lead spokesperson for the external affairs of the EU Peter Stano said on Twitter, adding that the EU is working with both sides to promote a comprehensive settlement of the conflict.

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar has also expressed his deep concerns about the reports of renewed incidents and casualties on the border.

“Important for the sides to de-escalate and make full use of available mechanisms, in particular the hotline between MoDs established under EU auspices in November 2021. EU is ready to work with sides for a distancing of forces and reiterate our readiness to provide additional support in working with Armenia and Azerbaijan on border delimitation and demarcation”, he said on Twitter.