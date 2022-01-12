YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from the use of force and engage in a meaningful dialogue to settle the dispute around Nagorno Karabakh, Bartosz Kempiński, Second Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Poland to the OSCE, spokesperson to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, told ARMENPRESS, when asked to present the OSCE Chairmanship’s assessment of the January 11 deadly Azerbaijani attack on Armenian military positions.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in the South Caucasus. We call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to refrain from the use of force and engage in a meaningful dialogue to settle the dispute around Nagorno Karabakh. Poland as OSCE Chair is committed to working with partners to renew and strengthen our efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace and promoting sustainable development in the region. We will support the effort of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in this regard”, Bartosz Kempiński said.