LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-01-22

LONDON, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 January:

The price of aluminum stood at $2934.50, copper price stood at $9641.00, lead price stood at $2289.00, nickel price stood at $20900.00, tin price stood at $40100.00, zinc price stood at $3545.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.