Two Armenian servicemen killed as a result of Azerbaijani provocation

YEREVAN, 11 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. On January 11, private serviceman Arthur Mkhitaryan (born in 2002) and junior sergeant Rudik Gharibyan (born in 2002) were killed as a result of a provocation carried out by Azerbaijani units in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Two more servicemen are wounded, their lives are not in danger.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the MoD Armenia, as of 21:00 the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable.