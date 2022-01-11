Armenian serviceman wounded in Azeri shooting attack

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces was wounded when his military position near Verin Shorzha in Gegharkunik Province came under fire from the Azerbaijani military around 15:15 on January 11, the Ministry of Defense said.

The serviceman’s injuries are of “moderate severity”, according to the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

“The enemy fire was suppressed by countermeasures of the Armenian side. As of 17:00 the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the Ministry of Defense said.