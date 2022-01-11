Opposition “Armenia” faction proposes to raise minimum wage up to 100,000 drams

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The opposition “Armenia” faction of the Parliament has come up with a legislative initiative, proposing to raise the minimum monthly salary in Armenia up to 100,000 drams.

The current monthly minimum wage in Armenia is 68,000 drams.

The opposition faction proposes to raise it to 100,000 drams and to enter that amendment into force from July 1, 2022.

Earlier the ministry of labor and social affairs said that it is expected to raise the minimum wage up to 85,000 drams by 2026, and the first steps for this purpose will be taken starting 2023.