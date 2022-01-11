Armenian ministers of health and economy receive booster shot against COVID-19

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan received the booster shot against COVID-19 in the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Health Minister received the booster shot by Moderna vaccine. She stated that citizens can also receive the booster shot six months after previous vaccinations.

“There are countries which do not wait for six months, but get the booster shot earlier. For instance, getting the booster shot after 4 months is not dangerous”, she said, adding that getting the booster shots regularly could also become acceptable in Armenia. “Getting a booster shot is still on a voluntary basis in our country. But we don’t know what will happen tomorrow. No one knows how the new Omicron variant will spread in Armenia. All our measures, restrictions are being applied for resisting all the challenges in a flexible way. If we have a certain perception that making a booster shot mandatory would help further protect the health of our citizens, we will apply another tool”, she noted.

In his turn the Minister of Economy said that it’s important for him to get a booster shot. “I received the booster shot by Armenian-made Sputnik Light vaccine. Previously, I got vaccinated with AstraZeneca, but given that we already have a Sputnik Light of Armenian production, I decided to try that vaccine”, he said.

He also commented on the export of the Armenian-made vaccine. “We are now holding discussions with our Russian partners in order to export our product. The consent of the Russian side in the export process is very important as the intellectual property of the trademark is theirs”, he said.