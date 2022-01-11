Defense Minister introduces new head of Vazgen Sargsyan Military University to staff and students

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan visited the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University to introduce the new head of the educational facility, Colonel Artur Yeroyan to the University staff and students, the ministry reports.

In his remarks minister Papikyan said that it’s impossible to overestimate the role of the military education in the formation of a modern and combat-ready army, stating that in this respect the Armenian military educational facilities have an important mission to carry out. The defense minister assured that the activity of the University will be under his spotlight.

Suren Papikyan also toured the University area, got acquainted with the study process and educational programs, and gave instructions.