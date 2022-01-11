European Parliament President dies aged 65
YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. European Parliament President David Sassoli died at the age of 65 in Italy on Tuesday, his press secretary Roberto Cuillo said.
“David Sassoli passed away at 1.15 am [04:15 Yerevan time] on 11 January at the CRO in Aviano (PN), Italy, where he was hospitalized”, he said.
“The date and place of the funeral will be communicated in the next few hours”, the spokesperson added.
- 11:16 Defense Minister introduces new head of Vazgen Sargsyan Military University to staff and students
- 11:11 Armenian CDC reports 243 new cases, 2 deaths
- 10:35 “Mission completed” – Kazakh leader announces upcoming withdrawal of CSTO peacekeeping forces
- 10:27 European Parliament President dies aged 65
- 09:43 Powerful earthquake hits off Cyprus coast
- 09:36 European Stocks - 10-01-22
- 09:33 US stocks - 10-01-22
- 09:32 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-01-22
- 09:31 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 10-01-22
- 09:30 Oil Prices Up - 10-01-22
- 01.10-21:26 Azerbaijanis throw stones at Armenian driver's car near Shushi
- 01.10-20:49 With such steps Azerbaijan cannot shake determination of Artsakh’s people to live in Artsakh – Statement of MFA Artsakh
- 01.10-20:23 FlyOne Armenia and Pegasus Airlines get permission to operate Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flights
- 01.10-20:05 Armenian FM discusses the situation in Kazakhstan with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Polish FM Zbigniew Rau
- 01.10-19:58 US President's Adviser, Turkish president's spokesman touch upon Armenia-Turkey relations inter alia
- 01.10-19:50 Azerbaijan violates the ceasefire regime also in Askeran region of Artsakh
- 01.10-19:33 Indictment against Davit Tonoyan, Artak Davtyan and 5 others sent to court
- 01.10-17:46 PM Pashinyan chairs consultation on the concept of introduction of comprehensive health insurance
- 01.10-17:42 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-01-22
- 01.10-17:41 Asian Stocks - 10-01-22
- 01.10-17:25 Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss activity of CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan
- 01.10-16:03 On-duty firefighters in Artsakh attacked by Azerbaijani military
- 01.10-15:30 Civilian car parked outside kindergarten in Artsakh set ablaze by Azeri gunfire
- 01.10-15:17 Ombudsman sends letter to Google urging to refrain from removing Armenian toponyms of Artsakh from digital maps
- 01.10-14:41 Kazakh Scat airline resumes Aktau-Yerevan flights
12:33, 01.04.2022
Viewed 1498 times Turkish Pegasus airline requests permit from Armenian aviation authorities to re-launch Istanbul-Yerevan flights
13:11, 01.06.2022
Viewed 1477 times Armenia joins CSTO allies in deploying peacekeepers to Kazakhstan
14:28, 01.04.2022
Viewed 1450 times Turkey embargo wasn’t working in practice, says Armenian lawmaker after lifting trade ban
17:30, 01.08.2022
Viewed 1379 times ‘Azerbaijan still violates conditions of 2020 ceasefire’: Baroness Cox says at House of Lords
19:01, 01.04.2022
Viewed 1353 times Two MPs of the faction “Civil Contract” submit letters of resignation