European Parliament President dies aged 65

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. European Parliament President David Sassoli died at the age of 65 in Italy on Tuesday, his press secretary Roberto Cuillo said.

“David Sassoli passed away at 1.15 am [04:15 Yerevan time] on 11 January at the CRO in Aviano (PN), Italy, where he was hospitalized”, he said.

“The date and place of the funeral will be communicated in the next few hours”, the spokesperson added.