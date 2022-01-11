Powerful earthquake hits off Cyprus coast
YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 6,4 earthquake struck near Cyprus on January 11, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.
The quakes hit 112 km north-west from the city of Limassol at a depth of 2 km.
There were no immediate reports on victims or damages.
Reports said the tremors were felt in nearby Israel, Lebanon and Turkey.
- 11:16 Defense Minister introduces new head of Vazgen Sargsyan Military University to staff and students
- 11:11 Armenian CDC reports 243 new cases, 2 deaths
- 10:35 “Mission completed” – Kazakh leader announces upcoming withdrawal of CSTO peacekeeping forces
- 10:27 European Parliament President dies aged 65
- 09:43 Powerful earthquake hits off Cyprus coast
- 09:36 European Stocks - 10-01-22
- 09:33 US stocks - 10-01-22
- 09:32 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-01-22
- 09:31 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 10-01-22
- 09:30 Oil Prices Up - 10-01-22
- 01.10-21:26 Azerbaijanis throw stones at Armenian driver's car near Shushi
- 01.10-20:49 With such steps Azerbaijan cannot shake determination of Artsakh’s people to live in Artsakh – Statement of MFA Artsakh
- 01.10-20:23 FlyOne Armenia and Pegasus Airlines get permission to operate Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flights
- 01.10-20:05 Armenian FM discusses the situation in Kazakhstan with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Polish FM Zbigniew Rau
- 01.10-19:58 US President's Adviser, Turkish president's spokesman touch upon Armenia-Turkey relations inter alia
- 01.10-19:50 Azerbaijan violates the ceasefire regime also in Askeran region of Artsakh
- 01.10-19:33 Indictment against Davit Tonoyan, Artak Davtyan and 5 others sent to court
- 01.10-17:46 PM Pashinyan chairs consultation on the concept of introduction of comprehensive health insurance
- 01.10-17:42 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-01-22
- 01.10-17:41 Asian Stocks - 10-01-22
- 01.10-17:25 Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss activity of CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan
- 01.10-16:03 On-duty firefighters in Artsakh attacked by Azerbaijani military
- 01.10-15:30 Civilian car parked outside kindergarten in Artsakh set ablaze by Azeri gunfire
- 01.10-15:17 Ombudsman sends letter to Google urging to refrain from removing Armenian toponyms of Artsakh from digital maps
- 01.10-14:41 Kazakh Scat airline resumes Aktau-Yerevan flights
12:33, 01.04.2022
Viewed 1498 times Turkish Pegasus airline requests permit from Armenian aviation authorities to re-launch Istanbul-Yerevan flights
13:11, 01.06.2022
Viewed 1477 times Armenia joins CSTO allies in deploying peacekeepers to Kazakhstan
14:28, 01.04.2022
Viewed 1450 times Turkey embargo wasn’t working in practice, says Armenian lawmaker after lifting trade ban
17:30, 01.08.2022
Viewed 1379 times ‘Azerbaijan still violates conditions of 2020 ceasefire’: Baroness Cox says at House of Lords
19:01, 01.04.2022
Viewed 1353 times Two MPs of the faction “Civil Contract” submit letters of resignation