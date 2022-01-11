Powerful earthquake hits off Cyprus coast

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 6,4 earthquake struck near Cyprus on January 11, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

The quakes hit 112 km north-west from the city of Limassol at a depth of 2 km.

There were no immediate reports on victims or damages.

Reports said the tremors were felt in nearby Israel, Lebanon and Turkey.