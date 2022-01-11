LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-01-22

LONDON, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 January:

The price of aluminum up by 0.09% to $2934.50, copper price up by 0.50% to $9641.00, lead price down by 0.91% to $2289.00, nickel price up by 1.43% to $20900.00, tin price down by 0.12% to $40100.00, zinc price down by 0.57% to $3545.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.